Breaking News: DeSantis Holds Florida Press Conference

On August 27, Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at 2:45 p.m. It took place at the State Emergency Operations Center.

Hurricane Update: Disney World and Major Infrastructure Impacted

According to news reports, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis returned from the campaign trail to handle issues in the Sunshine State. Another topic was the Jacksonville shooting on Saturday, August 26 that killed three individuals. This return highlights the governor’s ability to change the schedule and focus on Floridians.

The hurricane has impacted everything from Disney World operations to the very safety of Floridians (whether tourists or locals). DeSantis’ return shows a focus on the home state amidst a messy storm. And that indicates flexible priorities during times of crisis.

Governor Ron DeSantis Comments

While making statements, DeSantis discussed the shooting, referring to the gunman as a “deranged scumbag.” It occurred on August 26 and took the lives of three victims. The current Florida Governor stated, “Perpetrating violence of this kind is unacceptable,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis and Disney: In the Same Boat

Even during the “woke wars” and the Reedy Creek issues, DeSantis and Disney share something important: the small world (and even smaller state) where they cohabitate. That means when a hurricane hits, it impacts people, infrastructure, and the bottom line.

DeSantis and Disney might disagree on some things, but they share the value that, “targeting people due to their race has no place in the state of Florida.” While the shooting and the hurricane aren’t inherently related, they both impact tourism and the reputation of the Sunshine State.

Sharing Tragedies and Successes

The state of Florida means that Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company have at least one thing in common: caring for the wellbeing of those in the area.

