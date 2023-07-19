Universal Guests Hate “Terrible,” “Boring” New Ride

The reviews for Universal Orlando Resort’s newest ride are in – and they’re not too good.

Universal Orlando Resort is on a building spree at the moment. Not only is it in the middle of construction for its third gate, Epic Universe – which is set to open up with lands dedicated to Harry Potter and How to Train Your Dragon (2010), and, of course, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, in the summer of 2025 – but it’s also just opened a brand-new land at Universal Studios Florida.

Situated on Illumination Avenue, Minion Land is home to the existing attraction Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, as well as new eateries such as Illumination’s Minion Cafe (which is already a favorite with Guests), Bake My Day, Freeze Ray Pops, and Pop-A-Nana, as well as the new store Evil Stuff.

The land also features a new attraction: Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast. Sitting on the former site of Shrek-4D, the interactive shooting ride sees Guests “encounter Belle Bottom, Jean Clawed and the rest of the Vicious 6 as [they] blast [their] way to supervillain stardom” alongside the mischievous Minions.

While the attraction doesn’t have its official opening date just yet, it’s recently started conducting its soft openings. This means that the ride is in a technical rehearsal, with some final effects and details missing – however, the bulk of the ride is there and ready to experience.

The soft opening is accessible to all Guests at Universal Studios Florida. However, if social media is anything to go by, Guests aren’t too keen on the Park’s newest attraction.

Those who’ve already ridden the ride recently took to a recent Reddit thread titled “Am I the only one that feels like the Villain-Con is terrible?” There, riders shared their complaints about the new attraction, with many having one major critique: the fact that the entire thing takes place on a moving walkway.

“The moving walkway is atrociously slow,” said FunkoPopsAndStuff. “This attraction could have been better and it had so much potential.”

As NeverTrustALumpyFart said, “It would be nicer as a sit-down ride, like Toy Story [Midway Mania].” While they praised the fans in the outdoor queue, their conclusion was that it was “kinda meh” and that “by the time the ride was over my arms were sore from holding up the blaster.”

AuryMorales_art agreed, dubbing it “the worst ride in all of Universal Orlando.” They found it “kind of disappointing” and declared that “both Minion rides at Universal Orlando are clearly failures.”

And while UlfurGaming wasn’t expecting much, they mourned the fact that “[Universal] Studios seem cursed with crappy attractions compared to [Islands of Adventure] and future Epic [Universe].” Ouch.

Some were hopeful that the ride will figure out its own flaws in time. Some Guests had trouble aiming correctly while shooting, to which KarateAndPopTarts wrote: “It’s a video game. They’ll work out the bugs. I think they’re already taking into consideration that the blasters need some sort of support. They’re just too heavy for the target audience.”

However, there were also those who pointed out that theme parks need “filler” attractions to balance out crowd levels. Not everything needs to be an ‘E-ticket’ attraction. As Prancing_pony42 wrote, you need “people eater attractions” – like Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon and The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride! – to keep all Guests entertained, not just the thrill-seekers.

Ultimately, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast is aimed at young children. Not every ride needs to be a Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Sometimes, something that entertains Guests under the age of ten and keeps you in the A/C for 20 minutes is enough.

Have you ridden Villain-Con Minion Blast yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!