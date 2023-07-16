Tom Cruise and Company return for the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, and they brought the same old song and dance.

CAUTION: SOME SPOILERS ARE MENTIONED IN THE CRITIQUE OF THIS FILM.

The adventures of IMF agent Ethan Hunt have taken him across the globe while he saves humanity from despots and guns-for-hire hell-bent on destroying or ruling the world, or ruling a ruined world, or destroying the ruled world. There are so many vague motivations in this film series. And that begins our thoughts on Mission: Impossible; this is the vaguest threat of them all.

The plot of Dead Reckoning Part One begins with destroying a Russian nuclear submarine after it’s been anonymously hacked by a sentient program that looks like a Legend of Zelda villain trying to see where Link went before the hero of time can stab him in the eye. This is the big bad of the film, a Windows 98 screen saver. In a case of bad timing after the Titanic sub tragedy, the AI blows up the sub. The film then becomes a quest for the MacGuffin, which is the key that accesses the AI.

Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is tasked with collecting the key and bringing it back to his masters at the US government and warned not to go rogue. The conversation between Hunt and Mr. Kittridge (Henry Czerny returning for the character he originated in the first film.) is barely over before Hunt rogues out. He rogues all over the place. Other cast members returning for the beginning of the end include Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames (relegated to the trope of the “magical negro” in this film, who repeats other people’s lines to reinforce them), and Rebecca Fergusson as Benji, Luther, and Ilsa respectively. On the villain side, Vanessa Kirby returns as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis.

The cast joining this outing of the franchise for the first time include Hayley Atwell as thief Grace, Esai Morales’ homicidal fanatic of the “Entity” Gabriel, his henchwoman Paris, played by Pom Klementieff, and Cary Elwes as the Secretary of Defense, you know, the guy who will disavow Ethan if he’s caught. One of the brightest parts of the film is the underappreciated Shea Whigham as the exasperated government agent chasing down Ethan Hunt, Jasper Briggs. Every time he was on screen, his wry delivery filled the character-type Tommy Lee Jones perfected chasing Harrison Ford in The Fugitive.

From beginning to end, the movie is a solid, big Hollywood action blockbuster that I’ve unfortunately seen too many times. The central action set pieces of the film are borderline tropes that director Christopher McQuarrie is all too happy to check off. From the first gunfight in the desert to the chaotic car chase through the streets of Rome to the final big stunt and train sequence, everything in this film gave me a sense of deja vu from something else I’ve already seen in recent memory. When Tom has to jump a fence on a motorcycle it’s framed identically to the Great Escape and Tom’s bunny hop is far less impressive than Steven McQueen’s fence Jump. Even a tired party with light projection against an ancient castle is played out at this point. The movie’s big finale was also undercut by the film’s own marketing efforts. The stunt was played out when it hit screens, as we’ve seen it dozens of times in theaters before other IMAX movies—way to kill the effectiveness by displaying it ad naseum for a year.

Yes, the spy film is a genre, and within that genre, Mission: Impossible has always filled an American void where a certain British spy has traditionally dominated. But whether it was Bullet Train, John Wick, Fast X, Bond, The Italian Job or even The Spy Who Dumped Me, of all things, there just wasn’t a moment the pastiche of the film wasn’t smacking me in the face. An example, Pom Klientieff’s Paris is fun and badass in the movie with impeccable style. Still, if you saw Ivanna Sakhno (the upcoming Ahsoka) in The Spy Who Dumped Me, you’ll do a double take as the characters are so close in their depictions of a stylish female assassin that it’s hard not to compare.

While there are amazing shots in the film, a head through a broken window here, and Tom Cruise running on a roof there, the film never entirely separates itself from its genre to be something of its own. The AI and his emissary Gabriel, even his name is beating you over the head with his intention here, are undefined and boorish. He’s the voice of the new god, “The Entity,” and relies on an unspoken past with Ethan Hunt to be the driver of his antagonism. Only when the US government agents chasing Hunt get involved do you feel like any adversaries have a personality outside of their costuming. (Except for you, Pom. You did great.) We almost feel bad that this crew had to follow Henry Cavill and Sean Harris as the antagonists, as they brought so much more gravitas to their roles.

It is amusing that Paramount would release a film with AI as the enemy as it fights tooth and nail with SAG and the WGA to make sure they can use and abuse artificial intelligence to rake in profits at the cost of lives. Still, studio execs couldn’t have planned that the SAG strike would happen on their opening weekend. The predictive nature of the AI was fascinating, though, at the end of the day, I would have instead watched a good episode of Person of Interest, as it seems like this is the AI from the show gone rogue. Everyone is roguing!

A lot is going on in this film. Some of the things that go well for the movie are finally getting some insight into how one would join the IMF, the series finally giving some of the TV series lighter moments like not getting the hang of driving a small car right away, and frankly, the female cast outshines all of the men. It is a shame we won’t see one of the brightest spots of the entire series in Rebecca Fergusson’s Ilsa Faust. A complete misuse of potent chemistry by once again opening the fridge to shove in a female character upstaging Tom Cruise. Yes, killing off IMF agents and members of his team to motivate Ethan is a trope of the series at this point; think of poor Emilio. But to consistently undercut the abilities and talents of women like Kerri Russel, Michelle Monaghan, and Rebecca Fergusson is ridiculous. But based on how we know Tom treats his SOs in real life, why are we surprised?

This brings me to the other weight of this film, Tom Cruise himself. It’s awkward to see a film in a theater where just before the movie starts and the lights go down, the movie star’s ex-wife, who has been banned from seeing their children by his church, comes on screen and gives the pledge of the movie theater allegiance. Let’s not mistake the reality of what Cruise’s paychecks go to support within his “religion.” Your ticket purchase went to Danny Masterson’s defense fund in Scientology via the massive paychecks Tom Cruise earns on these films. So yeah, there is some moral questioning about whether or not you want to see a movie star that supports that.

Is Mission: Impossible a bad movie? Absolutely not. It has some engaging scenes, big set pieces and earnest performances that are worthy of seeing. But an overlong, over-stuffed extended episode of CBS’s Person of Interest that I’ve seen before isn’t really what I want from the Mission: Impossible franchise. If you need to kill time and can separate the art from the star, go for it. Hollywood needs big movies. But this bloated semi-toxic excuse for a blockbuster should be Hollywood’s “Reckoning” with Cruise and we highly recommend checking out all the other movies this film apes. Maybe this time we should choose not to accept the mission.

