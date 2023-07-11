‘Jurassic Park’: Amazing “Lost Scene” May Change the Way You See the Film

Do you remember the iconic line from Jurassic Park (1993) in which Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Lex Murphy (Arianna Richards), and Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) are hiding behind a fallen tree as they watch the Tyrannosaurus Rex attack and kill a Gallimimus?

“Look at how much blood,” Tim says in awe, to which Alan replies, “I bet you’ll never look at birds the same way again.” Well, once you watch this “lost scene” for Spielberg’s 1993 masterpiece, which found its way onto YouTube last year, you probably won’t ever look at a particular scene in the film the same way again. Or maybe even the film itself. Or even hear the iconic John Williams theme like you might have remembered it before today. Or another song unrelated to Jurassic Park, for that matter!

The scene in question isn’t actually a “lost scene,” though, or a new scene for that matter, but rather an existing one that has been re-purposed with some techno-magic to form an extremely unlikely and bizarre concoction, that will either have you laughing in hysterics, or wondering how you’ll ever watch Jurassic Park the same way again. Maybe both.

Check out the video titled “Jurassic Park (1993) — Lost Scene” below:

So, where there should be a Brachiosaurus wowing John Hammond’s guests, Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), is a gigantic, superimposed version of ’80s pop legend Rick Astley belting out his eternal classic from 1987, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” which has enjoyed something of a second life on the platform since over the decades, in the form of “Rick-rolling”.

The uploader’s name, “There I Ruined It“, is an excellent indication as to what you can expect from the rest of their content. However, as you’ll see from the comments section for this video, many would disagree!

Somehow, combining John Williams’ masterful Jurassic Park score with Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” using the power of autotune is pure genius.

Since being uploaded last year, the video has amassed just shy of 300k views, which is quite surprising, as one would have expected something this insanely catchy to go viral and hit the millions. If you feel it should, then you know what to do — share this song far and wide until Rick Astley becomes as synonymous with Jurassic Park as John Williams.

As per the official Jurassic World website, here’s the synopsis for Jurassic Park:

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg’s ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park. Featuring Academy Award® winning visual effects and ground-breaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breath-taking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Arianna Richards (Lex Murphy), Joe Mazzello (Tim Murphy), Richard Attenborough (John Hammond), Wayne Knight (Dennis Nedry), Bob Peck (Robert Muldoon), Samuel L Jackson (Ray Arnold), Martin Ferrero (Donald Gennaro), and BD Wong (Henry Wu).

Do you think you’ll ever be able to un-hear this unlikely mash-up? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!