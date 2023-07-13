Disney Is Rebooting One of Its Biggest Flops

The reboot saga continues. Rumor has it that Disney is set to reboot one of its biggest flops ever.

While Disney isn’t the only studio enamored by rehashing its existing material right now, it’s definitely one of the keenest. In the past year alone, we’ve seen the release of remakes of The Little Mermaid (1989), Peter Pan (1953), and Pinocchio (1950).

Despite mixed critical and audience reviews of pretty much every live-action remake, Disney is pushing ahead with more reboots ASAP. The next installment in its reboot catalog is Snow White (2024), while there’s also a spinoff sequel/prequel coming next summer in the form of Mufasa: The Lion King (2024). Less than ten years after the release of the original, there’s also a Moana (2016) reboot on the horizon, starring none other than Dwayne Johnson as Maui once again.

Now, it seems like Disney has yet another reboot on its mind – this time for its ailing Disney+ streaming service. According to Giant Freakin Robot, Disney is currently developing a reboot series of John Carter (2012).

Unlike most of Disney’s other reboots, John Carter wasn’t exactly beloved by generations. Inspired by the “Barsoom” series by Edgar Rice Burroughs, the 2012 installment told the tale of John Carter as he attempted to soothe civil unrest amongst the warring intergalactic kingdoms of Barsoom. An interesting premise – but one that totally failed to resonate with audiences.

Often regarded as one of the biggest box office bombs in history, it made $284.1 million at the box office against a reported $306.6 million budget. Its marketing campaign has been dubbed “one of the worst in movie history,” thanks to the decision to remove the words “princess” and “Mars” from its title to avoid alienating both young men and women – which ultimately left audiences confused about the film’s plot and genre, thanks to extremely vague trailers and advertisements.

Directed by Andrew Stanton (the man behind Finding Nemo (2003) and numerous other Pixar projects), Disney clearly had high expectations for the Taylor Kitsch-led film. It seems like they’re not quite ready to let go of what could have been for this project if a reboot is in the works.

However, considering that the studio is also pulling back from its current biggest franchises – Star Wars and Marvel – this could be an effort to create a new money magnet that will prop up Disney+ as it continues to contribute huge financial losses to the Walt Disney Company. If it does go ahead, here’s hoping that Disney has learned its lessons from 2012. Watch this space.

Would you watch a John Carter reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!