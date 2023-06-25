Op-Ed: How “Woke” Hiring Practices Hurt the Trans Community

So-called “woke” hiring practices hurt the trans community, and not in the way you might think. The #TransLivesMatter movement was more than a trend—a real battle cry shouted by long-silenced voices. But the response leaves much to be desired.

“Woke” Hiring Practices Hurt the Trans Community

Gender rights, especially transgender rights, have a profoundly nuanced history. It’s not a new trend in media, with LGBTQ+ characters present (albeit in the shadows) throughout time. Disney characters began to represent it, but not without backlash, particularly from “Don’t Say Gay” supporters.

There is plenty of support for Elsa, the Queen of Arendelle in Frozen as a trans woman. Critics and fans draw even more parallels with classics like Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid (where the lead underwent a transition as the call to adventure of the show).

These essential and informative metaphors provide a reprieve, especially when considering how “woke” hiring practices hurt the trans community in reality.

Trans Erasure from Entertainment History

Sure, companies are making efforts. Lucasfilm just signed Talisia Garcia to its Willow franchise. So it must mean progress, right? In some cases, it is. Disney Channel’s ‘first’ out trans actor, Juliana Joel, went on record about the benefits of representation in a talk with LGBT icon Raven-Symoné.

“You don’t understand what this is like for me to step on this set that is a version of my favorite childhood show, and I get to do that authentically as myself, as a positive trans character.”

The gift of authenticity rings true in regular Disney themes, and it looks like MCU is trying to get in on the action. Did they hire a trans cast member? Yes. But there’s a pretty big problem alongside it. The approach comes alongside engaging an allegedly transphobic acting professional to work on the new Star Wars show.

It feels like one step forward and two steps back. And it’s the real-life trans individuals who experience these missteps.

Coming out is a glorious declaration of identity. Yet the “woke” hiring practices inadvertently hurt the trans community. When Disney or Lucasfilm, or Universal declares casting the “first” transgender person, it completely deletes the people who came before. It also sets a platform for anti-woke conversations.

The fact is, Elliot Page wasn’t suddenly trans. He was a man throughout an impressive acting career. It’s also true for those who weren’t safe or able to come out, historically—and possibly even in the present. Saying it’s a “first” is a massive way that “woke” hiring practices hurt the trans community.

We stand on the shoulders of those who came before, and even though the MCU and Lucasfilm are hopping on the bandwagon, it means more “firsts” and therefore risks less visibility for trans individuals.

Trans Women Are Women | Trans Men Are Men

Representation is important, but the distinction between trans and cisgender acting professionals means “woke” hiring trends hurt the trans community. Even (if not especially) now, the movement of “Don’t Say Gay” makes it critical to recognize the actual number of people on a beautifully diverse gender spectrum.

Hiring trans actors in film or other entertainment shouldn’t be a matter of politics. It ought to reflect talent. Acting skill. Ability to make quality content. Trans men are just men. Trans women are just women. If it came with superpowers, that would be cool.

Until then, remember that diversity is legion and is always worth trying to do what’s right. In the words of Queen Elsa from Frozen, “Don’t be afraid to believe in yourself.” Carry the knowledge that many came before you, but never be afraid to be the first.

What do you think about claiming the title of ‘first’ in the transgender hiring community? Hit us up in the comments below with your thoughts!