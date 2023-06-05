Harry Potter Could Be Race-Swapped in the Upcoming HBO Reboot

Yep, Harry Potter could be race-swapped in the upcoming HBO series.

While we’re yet to get any sort of release window for the upcoming Harry Potter reboot, there’s very little we can do to stop it from happening. Many fans are already up in arms that their beloved franchise is going under the knife, while others plan to boycott it due to controversial author JK Rowling’s involvement.

If, however, you’re keen to see just how “faithful” to the seven Harry Potter books it’s going to be, which is Warner Bros.’ promise, then perhaps you’re a bit more open-minded about the fact that all the Harry Potter characters will be recast. But then even if you’re onboard, there’s no denying that the recasting is going to be a tough pill to swallow.

From Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) to Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) himself, the very many inhabitants of the Wizarding World have long become synonymous with their off-screen counterparts. In other words, replacing them isn’t going to be easy for anyone.

There are rumors circulating that Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger have already been recast, but Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed anything, while a casting call is reportedly underway, which would of course throw that rumor out the window. Meanwhile, many actors are being “fan-cast” into certain roles.

At this point, there’s no telling who will end up slipping into the robes of our beloved witches and wizards. On the other hand, many fans are expecting the series to follow the likes of other reboots, such as this year’s Peter Pan and Wendy (2023), The Little Mermaid (2023), and the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023).

In those films, a number of main characters have been race-swapped, such as Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), Tinkerbell (Yara Shahidi), Ariel (Halle Bailey), and April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri). So, naturally, fans are expecting the Harry Potter reboot to undergo the same treatment, with many eyes on Hermione, who has already been portrayed by a Black actor.

The West End stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016) saw Eswatini-born actress Noma Dumezweni play an older version of the clever Gryffindor. At the time, JK Rowling said that she had always imagined Hermione to be Black, which caused a bit of an uproar among fans, who believed that the books contradict Rowling’s comments.

Many accused the author of “jumping on the bandwagon”, now more commonly known as “being woke”. She also claimed that Dumbledore is gay, despite never saying so in any of the books or films. Now, Rowling is considered to be anything but “woke”, following incredibly divisive tweets regarding her views on gender identity that date back to 2019.

Either way, if Rowling, who will serve as execute producer on the Harry Potter series and will have “final say” on all casting, remains committed to Hermione being Black, then it’s likely Harry Potter could be race-swapped too. In fact, Warner Bros. has already said that they’re making a “concerted effort” to ensure the series is more diverse than the films.

There’s nothing wrong with race-swapping characters, of course, but should it happen, it will inevitably lead to online discourse. Fortunately, the Harry Potter franchise is no stranger to this, especially in more recent times, with many fans boycotting open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2023).

Rowling has also admitted that she’s ready for the backlash, and has “ordered a large stock of champagne” in preparation. Well, the backlash has already started, but you can bet your bottom Galleon that if Harry Potter is race-swapped, she may need to order even more.

There’s currently no release date for the Harry Potter reboot, but you can check out the first teaser from HBO below:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011) are now all streaming on Netflix.

Hogwarts Legacy is on sale now. There’s currently no release date for the HBO reboot or the upcoming game Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Do you think Harry Potter could be race-swapped in the HBO reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!