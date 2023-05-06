‘Super Mario Bros.’ VOD Release Date Revealed

It has been a little over a month since the Super Mario Bros movie was unleashed unto the world. The video game adaptation immediately began breaking blocks as it skyrocketed into the biggest opening for an animated film ever. To add to its record-breaking prowess, it has also landed a staggering $1.1 billion at the global box office. We know when it will be released on digital VOD (video on demand).

Initially, people had become quite anxious about the animated venture being released simply because Chris Pratt was tasked with voicing Mario alongside Charlie Day as Luigi. The titular heroes were set, but longtime fans of the video game series were convinced that Pratt could not hack it as the voice of a generation.

That disappointment turned to glaring acceptance, as Pratt’s performance and the Super Mario Bros movie exploded in popularity. The movie catapulted into the #1 spot shortly after releasing in theaters and began to break records that Disney held. The film would nab the biggest opening for an animated movie ever, beating out Frozen 2.

It also became the fifth movie in the pandemic era to pass over the $1 billion mark. Much like the Despicable Me, Secret Life of Pets, and Sing franchises, Super Mario Bros also turned Illumination into an animation staple, making it clear that Disney is no longer at the top of the animation pecking order.

Most animation companies have also made a switch to releasing their hits films shortly after they enter theaters. We would argue that Illumination is being a bit more cautious about wanting to offer the Mario film on digital so quickly, especially with it breaking records at the box office. However, the digital release date has been revealed.

‘Super Mario Bros’ Leaps Onto Digital This Month

Based on an advertisement from Optium, fans can watch the Super Mario Bros movie starting on May 16. That is right around the corner, and for those who have not had a chance to see the animated film everyone is talking about, this means you can watch it from the comfort of your own home starting in a week and a half.

For parents with children who cannot get enough of Mario’s antics, this will be your time to purchase the film via VOD marketplaces so that you can watch it repeatedly. We know that you cannot wait to do so. The same can be said for fans of all ages who do not want to wait for the physical release.

The Super Mario Bros movie releasing so quickly on VOD is nothing new. In comparison, Dreamworks released Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on VOD a mere 16 days after it was released in theaters. Minions: The Rise of Gru also landed on digital platforms 32 days after its release. The Mario movie will be offered digitally 41 days after its initial release. This could be because of how successful it has been in theaters.

Illumination likely wants to capitalize on the vast home market and movie theaters’ success. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that it can continue to climb the charts at the theaters while becoming the #1 digital release too.

The film’s success has led to Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto saying there is “no doubt” that there will be more Mario releases along with exploring other Nintendo adaptations in the near future. We hope to see a Legend of Zelda adaptation, but having another Super Mario Bros movie will be great too.

Are you excited to watch Super Mario Bros at home? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!