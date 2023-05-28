Disney deletes a crucial series from its streaming service, much to the shock of fans. A Disney+ Original, the well-received Prop Culture vanished overnight, leaving fans stunned. What stood as an icon for cinematography in locations across the county is now gone. Before Prop Culture vanished from Disney+ overnight, it covered everywhere from Wallibou Anchorage, a site in the famed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Beetle House LA gave viewers access to the site of films like the live-action Alice in Wonderland and James and the Giant Peach.

The series came to life with the goal of remembering Disney icons and shining a light on what’s behind the scenes. The show, Prop Culture, garnered a lively following with its insight into props used in various Disney blockbusters. Fans took to the show well after its release in mid-2020, especially building up to the centennial celebration of Disney in 2021. Its confirmed overhaul of 2023 got a little less praise.

Disney deleted this crucial series, an eight-episode documentary. It included classics like Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Tron. The show also delved into the props of cult classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Rounding it out with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, it got interest from all ages.

But, while it might be out of sight, it’s certainly not out of mind. So many of these films inspired rides at theme parks and attractions, like the fan-favorite Honey, I Shrunk the Audience. Surprised residents woke to see the iconic piece removed as Disney makes changes to their offerings. Disney deletes crucial series from its platform, and Prop Culture isn’t the only one. Yet the spirit of the film lives on, with enthusiasts sharing their passion for its value as a preservation piece.

Disney deletes crucial series as the film and production landscapes change. Still, the show served as a reference point for Disney’s history. Receiving positive reviews both in mainstream and other media, the heart of the show lives on in the rides and attractions these classics inspired. Prop Culture vanished, but as the docuseries suggests, no prop is truly left behind.

What are your thoughts on preserving Disney’s history? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!