“How Dumb Are They?” Disney Using DeSantis’ Memoir Against Him in Court

The Reedy Creek battle between the Walt Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues, and it turns out that Disney’s prime witness is… Ron DeSantis.

Related: Fans Enraged Over Violent Disney vs. DeSantis Tweet

The DeSantis/Disney feud began when the company spoke out against the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. The Governor then made motions to remove the board in charge of Walt Disney World’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District to ensure he controlled them.

This has since been followed by attacks from both sides, with DeSantis threatening to build a prison next to Walt Disney World, Disney suing the Governor and the state of Florida, and the newly named Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board counter-suing Disney.

This whole conflict has led to the potential Presidential nominee losing support within his own party. To make matters worse for the Florida Governor, the Walt Disney Company has found an unlikely ally: Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

Disney’s Lawsuit Cites Pages From DeSantis’ Own Book

According to Nicolle Wallace on a recent episode of MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, Disney is using Ron DeSantis’ memoir, The Courage To Be Free, against the Governor.

Wallace said on the program, “Today, Disney’s lawyers are getting help making their case from a very unlikely person, and that is Ron DeSantis. More specifically, his recently published memoir in which he routinely flaunts the idea of a political retaliation campaign — that he thought of all by himself — against Disney. So much so that the actual lawsuit actually cites pages from his book.”

This prompted Wallace to ask her panel, “How dumb are they?”

Related: Biden Mocks DeSantis Over Ongoing Disney Feud

Wallace then quoted the Washington Post: “DeSantis’s book brags about his rapid mobilization of the state legislature to target Disney’s tax district. The same passage declares that this happened because of the company’s support of indoctrinating young schoolchildren in woke gender identity politics.”

With this evidence, it is clear that DeSantis is attacking Disney purely for personal and political reasons. Charlie Sykes from The Bulwark further commented that this is a real “quagmire” for the Governor who promotes himself as “an anti-woke bully” and that “he won’t back down,” especially since DeSantis’ Super PAC is named “Never Back Down.”

Sykes closed his remarks, saying, “This is going to play out very differently in a federal court than it does on Twitter.”

Do you side with Disney or DeSantis on the Battle of Reedy Creek? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!