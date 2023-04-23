Zendaya Performs Live for the First Time in 8 Years at Coachella 2023

During the second weekend of Coachella 2023, Zendaya surprised audiences with powerful performances of “All For Us” and “I’m Tired” alongside British rapper, singer, songwriter, composer, and producer Labrinth.

Related: Movie Star Zendaya Drops Tom Holland For the Other Spider-Man, Breaks Internet

Originally getting her start on the Disney Channel with Shake It Up (2010-2013) and K.C. Undercover (2015-2018), Zendaya has gone on to become one of the most critically acclaimed actors of her generation, winning a Golden Globe for Best Actress and the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress twice for her performance as Rue Bennett in Euphoria (2019-present). She is also known for her performances in The Greatest Showman (2017), Dune (2021), and the Spider-Man movies alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland.

She is also a talented singer and songwriter, pursuing a solo career with an eponymous solo album released in 2013. On top of that, Zendaya has been heavily involved with the music of Euphoria, working with series composer Labrinth to develop songs for the show, including the hit “All For Us.”

On weekend two of Coachella, Zendaya returned to the musical side of things, delivering an incredible surprise performance with Labrinth that had fans screaming with joy.

Labrinth & Zendaya Reunite Coachella 2023

Related: 20 Best Disney Songs According to the Billboard Hot 100

For his performance during the second weekend of Coachella, Labrinth brought the Euphoria star on stage to perform “All For Us” and “I’m Tired” from the first and second seasons of the drama series. Fans couldn’t get enough, screaming and cheering so loud that Zendaya said she couldn’t even hear herself. And she loved it.

In a story on her Instagram, Zendaya said, “I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life. As soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what I sounded like, but I just was like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to have fun.'”

It seems that fans had fun, too, with users commenting that “she can really do it all” and “this was one of the coolest moments of my life.” Since this was after Labrinth featured guest appearances from Billie Eilish and Sia, fans agreed that Labrinth “should have definitely gotten a bigger stage.”

Later in a written statement, Zendaya thanked the crowd and Labrinth for the experience. “I just want to say thank you again for such a magical beautiful night. Thank you to Lab for inviting me and making all this happen so last minute.” Labrinth shared the sentiment, saying, “Thank you for blessing the stage with your fire energy!! This was a celebration of new beginnings and growth.”

What did you think of Labrinth & Zendaya’s performance? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments below!