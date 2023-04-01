Save Your Money: Here’s How to Find Discount Disney Tickets

We all know that going on a Disney vacation requires time, effort, and, most of all, money. What if I told you there were ways to go to Disney on a budget and find a discount on Disney tickets? Don’t believe me? I challenge you to keep reading as I uncover the reality of discovering discount Walt Disney World tickets for you and your family.

Grab a pen, pencil, laptop, desktop computer, or notebook and pay attention; this information might save you money in the long run for discount Disney World tickets. Let’s get into it.

Related: Your Guide to Celebrating Disney100 at Walt Disney World

Are Disney Discounted Tickets Worth it?

The long and short answer to this question is quite simple: the answer is a resounding YES! Saving money on a Disney World ticket (or any Disney Park, for that matter) will allow you to spend money on other things, like flights, resorts, hotels, and more. But that answer is too simple; let me break it down so you can see how much you can potentially save by choosing to purchase discount Disney Tickets.

Here are the costs for one Disney World ticket for each Disney theme Park without using a Park Hopper ticket. I’ll break it down for children and adults.

One Disney Adult Ticket (as of April 1, 2023)

Anywhere from $109 per day (Ages 10+) (starting at this price, different days will give you different results) up to $165 per day (does NOT include 6.5% sales tax or add-on options)

One Disney child ticker (as of April 1, 2023)

Anywhere from $104 per day (Ages 3-9) (starting at this price, different days will give you different results) up to $155 per day (does NOT include 6.5% sales tax or add-on options)

Now that you know what to expect for one day at Disney, there’s still more to consider. Right now, Disney Parks have a reservation system to keep crowds at a manageable rate for Guests to enjoy their time inside the Parks. This means that you will have to reserve your day ahead of time. Gone are the days when you could just walk up to a Disney Park, buy a ticket, and walk right in (at least not now). Which day you also go to the Parks will also depend on how much you get off of your ticket price.

So yes, with a reservation made and finding discount Disney tickets, you will think it makes sense to search for those discount options and deals rather than paying the total price for a Disney ticket. In theory, you could save anywhere from $30 to $50 (or more) per ticket. I know what you’re asking: Is this possible?? Yes, it is; I am here to help you find out how. Let’s keep things moving.

Related: Guide to Family-Style Dining at Disney World

Are Discounted Disney Tickets Legitimate?

Now that you know that discounted Disney tickets are worth your time and efforts, let’s answer the question everyone seems to be wondering: Are discounted Disney tickets legitimate? The answer to this one is both yes and no. Here’s why.

It all depends on where you look. The internet is full of legit places and websites that scam you out of your money. Yes, sadly to say, there are scammer sites that are looking to get into your wallet by offering you “a deal of a lifetime.” It’s all about knowing where to look. Some examples of scam-type websites or offers are the following:

Buying discount Disney tickets that are used

This one should be obvious for most of us, but if you’ve considered this option in the past (or present), don’t do it. You’ll only be wasting your time – and money. But why? Well, it’s easy: you can not transfer Disney tickets from one user to another. Your access to inside a Disney Park is your thumbprint, meaning if you buy a ticket from someone else in Orlando or online, it’ll have their fingerprint, and Disney will not let you in their Parks. Also, the resale of Disney tickets is illegal in Florida. So maybe stay away from that tempting offer.

Avoid Disney ticket vendors anywhere in Florida, especially Orlando (unless you’ve researched them thoroughly)

Once again, there are a ton of scammers out there who want to pretend to offer you a great deal of discounted Disney tickets, but the truth is they have nothing to provide you with but regret, shame, and anger. They might look official, but their job is to look as authentic as possible. Even if they have legitimate Disney sanctions, you won’t know the authenticity of your tickets until you reach those gates at one of the Parks.

Please stay away from online non-Disney affiliated sources (unless you’ve confirmed them expressly)

Just like real-life scammers, they, too, exist online. Sites like eBay, Craigslist, or even Facebook Marketplace, will have discount Disney tickets for sale – and for dirt cheap. But please, don’t let the price fool you. Chances are those tickets are not the real deal (unless they are verified by the Walt Disney Company).

So to finish off this question, discount Disney tickets are available for purchase from credible, authentic, and licensed Disney or Disney-sponsored vendors. It’s all about looking in the right places that will make all the difference for your family – and wallet. You know now what to avoid regarding finding those discounted Disney tickets. Now, it’s time to see where you can find some money-saving deals on Disney.

Related: Disney World Confirms Plans For Fifth Park

Where Can I Find Disney Discounted Tickets?

We’ve answered many questions and have learned a lot thus far (unless you skimmed through the article and just scrolled right to this point). Now comes the fun part: where to find those authentic Disney discount tickets. Let’s jump right into it. Below you will find some real places to search for those discounted tickets to your favorite site on Earth. Here’s what we’ve got for you:

1. Get Away Today

Get Away Today has been around for over 30 years. According to their website, they have helped over 6 million people enjoy Disney vacations and beyond. They are one of the world’s leading and most trusted providers of Disney and family vacations (they also offer vacation deals to other destinations across the planet).

Get Away Today sells their Disney World (or Disneyland Park Resort) tickets in bulk, meaning you will have to book multiple days (which, I mean, come on; who’s going to Disney for one day?). Their ticket deals start at the 3-day base, Park Hopper, and Park Hopper Plus. You can also bundle your Resort or hotel into their exclusive online offer.

To navigate to their page directly to start booking now, click the link a few paragraphs above or here.

2. Costco Discount Disney Tickets

Costco is another great place to find those deals for Disney you’ve been looking for! Although not like they used to be, Costco still offers some incredible vacation packages where you can bundle your Disney tickets into your hotel or flight (or both) and save money in the long run.

Remember, with Costco, you are buying a vacation bundle, meaning you must include your flight or Disney Resort hotel in the ticket deal. However, Costco lets you choose which items you want in your vacation package. Don’t forget – you must have a Costco membership to shop for these vacation deals. To access their Disney World vacation package deals and offers: click here.

3. Sam’s Club Discount Disney Tickets

Just like Costco, it should be said that you will need an official membership to get their latest offers and exclusive deals on Disney tickets. Sam’s Club offers up to $100 off gate prices for Disney World. Now that’s what I call a deal worth investing in!

We tried entering without membership to see if the site would let us through, but sadly, that wasn’t the case. However, it should be noted that you do not need to bundle your hotel or flight into Disney tickets and can buy them separately! So what are you waiting for? To get these exclusive discount Disney ticket deals, click here.

Honorable Mentions for Discount Disney Tickets

Before we finish things off here, there were some honorable mentions I wanted to ensure I put down in case the above options do not work best for you and your situation.

Military discounts : Disney offers a military value throughout their Parks for our brave men and women who served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces.

: Disney offers a military value throughout their Parks for our brave men and women who served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces. Credit Card discounts : check with your current credit card company and see if they offer any deals on Disney Park tickets. You might find something worth investing in.

: check with your current credit card company and see if they offer any deals on Disney Park tickets. You might find something worth investing in. Group discounts : It should be noted that Disney does offer Park ticket discounts for groups of ten or more looking to head to the Parks.

: It should be noted that Disney does offer Park ticket discounts for groups of ten or more looking to head to the Parks. Florida Resident discounts: If you are a Florida resident, Disney does offer discounts on a Florida resident ticket.

Are Disney Discounted Tickets Refundable?

Finally, can you refund your discounted Disney tickets if something were to happen or if you needed to change things up before your vacation? To answer that, you’d have to talk it over with the provider from which you purchased your discounted Disney tickets; chances are, they do offer some refund program. Talk it over with the vendor and see what they come up with; you might be surprised. ALWAYS read the fine print before buying discounted Disney tickets. You want to ensure that if changes need to happen, you’ll be covered without having to worry about losing out on money.

Ready for Disney? We’ve Got You Covered With These Starter Kits

At Inside The Magic, we thrive in providing content that will keep you up to speed on your favorite Parks worldwide and prepare you for your first or next Disney experience. Right now available for purchase on our online store, we have parent, Park, and hotel survival kits to get you prepped and remain prepped throughout your next big vacation. For more information, be sure to click here.

I hope the information in this article will help you find discounted theme Park tickets to Disney for you and your family to enjoy on your next visit to Walt Disney World (including Disney Springs) or Disneyland Resort.