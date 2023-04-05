Resort Guests Can Increase Their Chances of Riding Tron \ Lightcycle Run

If you’re planning to stay at a Disney World Deluxe Resort, Deluxe Villa Resort, or other select hotels, you might have a shot at riding the new Tron \ Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom. You’ll just have to plan things out perfectly.

Disney World Resort Guests get a few perks while staying on the property during their trip, such as Early Entry to parks and Extended Evening Hours. The latter of which is designed to give Guests an extra opportunity to join virtual queues that generally fill up quickly during the day. This perk has been extremely beneficial for those Guests who have been wanting to ride EPCOT’s latest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

While most every morning gives you Early Entry to any Park, Extended Evening Hours only come once a week and at one Park at a time. EPCOT’s Extended Evening Hours are on Mondays, giving Resort Guests until 11 p.m. to enjoy the Park instead of 9 p.m.

With Tron \ Lightcycle Run being the latest attention-grabbing attraction, Resort Guests can now plan accordingly so they can attend the Extended Evening Hours at the Magic Kingdom.

Guest staying at selected Disney Resorts, excluding the Value and Moderate hotels, can enjoy the Magic Kingdom until 1 a.m. on Wednesday nights. This means any Guests staying at the Deluxe Resort and Deluxe Villa Resort today or any upcoming Wednesday will have an extra opportunity to get in the third virtual queue for the Tron \ Lightcycle Run that starts at 6 p.m. Guests staying at Walt Disney World Swan Hotel, Dolphin Hotel, Swan Reserve and Shades of Green will also be given the same opportunity.

The first two virtual queues are 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. for regular Guests, filling up in seconds. So having a third chance to hop into a virtual queue will increase your odds of entering the grid and riding Tron \ Lightcycle Run.

So if you plan things just right and stay at a Disney World Deluxe Resort on a Wednesday, you just might have an easier time than everyone else who wants to ride the Magic Kingdom’s latest E-Ticket attraction. To find the complete list of participating Disney Resorts, check out the list here.

Are you planning to stay at a Disney World Resort anytime soon? Let us know in the comments.