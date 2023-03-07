Suspicious Death on Cruise Ship, FBI Investigates

When you think cruise ship, you think peaceful getaway. You picture yourself lounging around by the pool on the top deck or even exploring the shores of a new country for the first time once the ship docks. You might even have a favorite cruise line, such as the fleet of Disney Cruises that travel to unique destinations.

Related: Disney Is Giving Away FREE Disney Cruises

These ships are advertised as the perfect vacation on the sea. But sometimes, those perfect getaways have unexpected endings. Sometimes, those vacations end in disaster.

CNN has reported that the FBI has launched an investigation of a Carnival Sunshine cruise ship after a woman was suspiciously found dead.

According to the FBI office in Columbia, South Carolina, the female Guest was found unresponsive during the ship’s February 27, 2023 voyage to Nassau, Bahamas.

Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson Matt Lupoli stated that they are giving the FBI their full cooperation. “This is a matter for authorities in the Bahamas and Charleston, and we have no further comments,” said Lupoli.

The FBI has responded to the investigation as “ongoing,” and indeed, a cause of death will be revealed once there is further evidence. An autopsy is being conducted.

While cruise ships always sound like a fun adventure in the open waters, there is always a possibility that things could always end with a real White Lotus vibe. It is estimated that at least two hundred deaths occur on cruise ships a year, and those are just the reported deaths.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t stop vacation goers from setting sail. The Annual Report from Cruise Industry News estimated that the number of cruise ship Guests worldwide was over 30 million in 2022.

Related: Disney Cruises Are Becoming as Crowded as the Parks

Cruise Industry News also estimates that the numbers will grow higher as the tides wash away the memories of the tragic incidences on cruise ships during the peak of the COVID pandemic. It is estimated that a total of five hundred cruise ships will be sailing by the end of 2027.

Despite higher crowds and deaths, do you plan on taking a cruise in the next year? Let us know in the comments below.