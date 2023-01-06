Bippidi Boppidi Boutique- But For Grownups!

We’ve all heard of the Bippidi Boppidi Boutique for little kids.

They get transformed into their favorite princess or prince.

The website reads:

With the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade—our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning. Children can choose a hairstyle and then add makeup, nail polish, and accessories—even a Disney costume. Share the fun as your little one enjoys a resplendently royal head-to-toe transformation!

This boutique is available at both Disneyland, Disney World, and on Disney Cruise Lines.

Starting at $99.95, Princesses can get their hair styled and makeup done, they receive a face gem, sash, sack, nail polish and a shirt.

For an additional $100.00 dollars, you get a gown instead of a shirt and matching accessories. For an additional $30 above that, little princesses will get all the above with a few upgrades to the dress and accessories.

Little princes that hope to become knights, can get their hair styled and receive a mighty sword and shield for $19.95.

Well, at Walt Disney World, there’s a character makeover experience for adults!

At the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, adults can visit their own version of the Bippidi Boppidi Boutique.

This is more sophisticated version of the hair and makeup that’s done for the younger children. The catch though, is that it can be for basically any Disney character you want. It doesn’t have to just be a princess.

Hair cost $150.00 dollars, and makeup costs $125.00 dollars.

This would be a great splurge for a runDisney costume, or a Disneybound outfit.

Have you ever been to a Dapper Day or runDisney where you dressed up as a character? Let us know in the comments.