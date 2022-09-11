Highly Requested Character Finally Coming to Walt Disney World Soon!

A highly requested character is finally coming to Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World soon!

During this year’s Disney D23 Expo “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” panel, we have seen so much exciting news for Disney fans all over the world, with exciting new projects coming to Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, and of course, Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairperson Josh D’Amaro said during this panel that Disney has heard fans of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, who have been eager to see a popular character arrive at the Park, and mentioned that he would “materialize” very soon!

Foolish Mortals will finally welcome the famous Hatbox Ghost at Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion very soon! While an official date was not mentioned, it was stated that the Hatbox Ghost will arrive at the Orlando theme park in 2023.

Hopefully, our cadaverous pallor won’t betray the excitement to finally encounter this happy haunt when riding the iconic Doom Buggy at Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion very soon!

Disney describes this beloved attraction as follows:

A Spirited Tour The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting!