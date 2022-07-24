Fan-Favorite ‘Doctor Strange’ Marvel Character Officially Stealing ‘She-Hulk’ Show

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez (left), Benedict Wong as Wong (middle), and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange (right)

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ending Phase Four with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and She-Hulk, and one favorite Doctor Strange (2016) character is officially appearing in the show!

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk
Credit: Marvel Studios

Wong is becoming the new godfather/babysitter of the MCU as Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange struggles with the Multiverse with Clea (Charlize Theron).

Now, Wong is set to appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this Summer:

Wong returns in ‘SHE-HULK’. #SDCC

In the official trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that was released at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans were shocked to see Wong from the Doctor Strange franchise confront Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in the attorney’s swanky corner office.

Wong (Benedict Wong) at Kamar-Taj
Credit: Marvel Studios

In a turn of events, Daredevil is also officially appearing in the series, with beloved Marvel alum Charlie Cox returning to reprise his role:

The Sorcerer Supreme Wong returns and seeks out Jennifer Walters in #SheHulk: Attorney at Law!

With Phase Five just around the corner, Marvel Studios has some significant plans for the Marvel collection with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Daredevil: Born Again, and Captain America: New World Order.

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk
Credit: Marvel Studios
The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

