Marvel’s Chris Evans Replaced, ‘Captain America 4’ Receives Title

in Marvel

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (left) and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers (right)

Captain America: New World Order (2024) is coming in May of 2024, but Chris Evans isn’t returning to reprise his role.

Chris Evans as Captain America
Anthony Mackie is Captain America, and that’s it. After years of debate and recent rumors sparks of Lightyear (2022) star Chris Evans returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the role of Steve Rogers, Marvel Studios has finally announced the fourth film in the Captain America franchise:

‘Captain America: New World Order’ logo

The Marvel Collection is officially shaking up with Captain America: New World Order, the official title for the fourth installment into the beloved franchise.

Marvel Studios made new comment on Chris Evans, as Anthony Mackie is the new Captain America. All of these rumors can finally go to rest.

Anthony Mackie as Captain America
The Marvel Universe is changing for good with Anthony Mackie officially taking the shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Now the sidekick is getting his own Marvel movie.

Sebastian Stan will undoubtely return to reprise his role of the Winter Soldier/White Wolf.

Anthony Mackie as Captain America
Marvel Studios annoucned at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con that New World Order will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

Chris Evans as Captain America
The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Anthony Mackie will be the perfect Captain America? Comment below!

