‘Avengers’ Movies Moved to Back-Burner, Kevin Feige Focuses on New Marvel Direction

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will no longer have its phases culminate in top-tier Avengers films, as Kevin Feige has addressed the future of Marvel movies.

The age of having a 10-year franchise culminating into Avengers: Endgame (2019) has officially come to a close, as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announces the re-direction of the Marvel collection of films and more.

With the Multiverse Saga coming into play after the theatrical debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), it’s clear that more and more crossovers of superhero entities, franchises, streaming series, and more will occur, kicking the need for Avengers film to the curb:

Kevin Feige has addressed why the #MCU’s phases will no longer culminate with an #Avengers movie: “Many of our movies now are big team-up films introducing big parts of the mythology… Avengers films really should be the capper to a saga…”

Feige’s full quote reads:

“Well… it’s never about going bigger just to go bigger. Sometimes, by the nature of the number of characters that you have in the toy box to then bring into the sandbox of the story, things can get bigger. But you know, the truth is, when we were doing Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3, there were less projects over more years. And they were smaller projects and individual character stories. And it felt appropriate at that point that after, you know, every two or three years that it took for a phase, we would do an Avengers film. As 4, 5, and 6 were coming together, there are more projects in less years because of all the amazing stuff we’re now allowed to do on Disney+ and getting and getting characters from Fox, for Fantastic Four and Deadpool, that it felt like… and certainly after Infinity War and Endgame that we thought, ‘Avengers movies aren’t cappers.’

Though Marvel Entertainment announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025) for the highly anticipated Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Phase Four and Five of the MCU won’t be concluding with any Avengers movie.

Given that Phase Three of the MCU officially ended with Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the first movie after the episodic Avengers: Endgame, every Marve fan expects an Avengers film to cap off the next era of the MCU, especially one dealing with the Multiverse.

Now, Phase Four, Five, and Six are all bleeding together into one moshpit of crossovers and Endgame-level threats in nearly all feature films, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

With Avengers: The Kany Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel is no longer relying on having an Avengers film to end each individual phase like it previously has for Phases One, Two, and Three.

Nonetheless, fans better buckle up for the biggest shake-up in the MCU’s history, as the Multiverse Saga is set to introduce new villains like MODOK and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter)!

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.