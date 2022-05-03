Oscar Mayar Wienermobile Spotted at Disney Park, Leaves Guests Confused

The Walt Disney World theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — are filled with magic and memories. There is so much to see and do when visiting the Parks, but have you ever expected to see the Oscar Mayar Weiner truck at a Disney World theme park? Neither did we…

Lisa G. shared the following photo and expressed that she has now “officially seen everything at Disney” as someone “drove the Oscar Mayar Wiener truck to Animal Kingdom today”.

The Oscar Mayar Wiener truck is also known as the Wienermobile. It is used to promote and advertise Oscar Mayer products including delicious hot dogs, bacon, cold cuts and much more.

At this time, we are unsure of what exactly the Oscar Mayar Wienermobile is doing at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

