Man Shaves Beard While Plummeting on Disney Attraction

When Guests ride attractions at Walt Disney World, some of the best things to come out of the experience is the on-ride photo. If you have access to PhotoPass, you will be able to see that not only do you get to keep the photos that Cast Members take of you throughout the day, but also all of the photos that are taken while you are on the attractions.

There are so many Disney rides that have photos, like Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Frozen Ever After, and so many more. Something we have often seen in the past, is the creativity that some Guests bring to these photos!

If you know where the photo will be taken on a particular Disney ride, you can get ready and pose for it! Although a pose is fun to do, some Guests take the photo moment to the next level. Disney Fun Facts! (@disney.funfacts) took to TikTok to post a variety of fun Splash Mountain photos that will blow any Disney fan away! Click here to watch the video.

funny splash mountain pictures to brighten your mood! #disneyworld #disneyland #disney #viral #splashmountain #fyp cr:@waltdisneyworldmagic

In the video, we can see that the photos are a compilation of both Disneyland and Disney World’s Splash Mountain. The photos include a family taking a shower and getting ready in the morning with toothbrushes, razors, shaving cream, and shower caps; one family is attempting to read the park map, another Guest turned into Perry the Platypus, and more. We have even seen Guests propose with the photo, as the Guests in the back seats will hold up a sign, and once the couple exits the attraction and looks at the photo, the proposal is revealed!

Please remember that if you ever choose to do this, you cannot hold up any inappropriate signage, and should be careful with the articles that you do choose to use, as Disney is not responsible if they are lost to the Laughing Place.

Previously, Disney Parks officially announced the the Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park attraction Splash Mountain, which is based on the Song of the South IP, would be rethemed as part of Disney’s efforts to bring more diverse representation to the theme parks and remove offensive themes. The announcement came over a year ago and was met with a variety of responses from Disney fans. Some were very excited and happy to see that The Princess and the Frog (2009), not only an excellent film, but a film that stars a Black princess, would replace the attraction. While others who found Splash Mountain as classic and iconic went as far as to petition to have the ride remain as-is.

Disney noted:

Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important. It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou. In 1966, Walt himself opened New Orleans Square when it became the first new “land” added to Disneyland park, so it feels natural to link the story and the incredible music of “The Princess and the Frog” to our parks.

But, as we mentioned, there have been very few updates regarding the ride for quite some time, and some Guests were left wondering if anything was actually going to happen anytime soon.

As mentioned, both the Disneyland version of the ride — located in Critter Country but adjacent to New Orleans Square — and the Magic Kingdom version of the ride — located in Frontierland — will be rethemed.

Disney describes the attraction as:

A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!

You Will Get Wet This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. For Guests looking to ensure their personal items remain dry, lockers are available to rent near the Main Entrance.