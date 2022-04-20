Natalie Portman Officially Replaces Chris Hemsworth as “Mighty Thor” in Huge Update

in Marvel

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is changing with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but every fan is dying to see what Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) holds for their favorite characters and actors behind them. Now, it’s clear that Chris Hemsworth’s time as the “Mighty Thor” has ended.

Thor staring at Star-Lord
Credit: Marvel Studios

In the official teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, every fan was blown away to see actress Natalie Portman (Leon: The Professional, Black Swan) return to the Marvel Universe, but this time is wielding the powerful Mjölnir — the same one that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson once swung throughout Avengers (2012) and more.

Nonetheless, Portman is back for good this time, taking the “Mighty Thor” title from a retired, battle-worn God of Thunder trying to find himself throughout the cosmos. Or so he thinks.

Jane Foster as Mighty Thor
Credit: Marvel

Marvel always has twists and tricks up its sleeves and is around the corner, especially when Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi (What We Do in The Shadows, Flight of the Conchords) is behind the colorful, action-packed camera.

The term “replacing” fan-favorite actors within the Marvel collection is a touchy subject, but Natalie Portman indeed is replacing Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

thor love and thunder 2022
Credit: Marvel

Chris Hemsworth will always be Thor, but the “Mighty Thor” title that was helmed by the character and actor from Thor (2010) to Avengers: Endgame (2019) is shifting to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster.

Marvel has confirmed this with the newest Thor: Love and Thunder poster:

The one is not the only ⚡️ (via Natalie Portman IG)

In the above poster, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster/Mighty Thor replaces Chris Hemsworth’s Thor character that was previously taking the spotlight in the first Love and Thunder poster.

Now, it’s Portman’s superhero that’s calling the lighting and thunder with Mjölnir, rather than Hemsworth with Stormbreaker.

Ravager Thor throwing his cloak behind him in the middle of battle
Credit: Marvel Studios

Natalie Portman was the first to show off this epic, stunning poster featuring Jane Foster, sharing her Instagram photo with “And you thought you were the one and only…”

jane foster thor
Credit: Marvel Studios

It’s clear that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will be wholly new in Love and Thunder, keeping his goofy characteristics while interacting with the Guardians of the Galaxy — including Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper/Sean Gunn), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan) — the character will also dive into his past and childhood memories to unlock a new sense of freedom, focusing on a peaceful life rather than one lived on the battlefield.

Until Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) has something to say about it.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor and Star-Lord talking to each other
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor seeing Mighty Thor
Credit: Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

Can Chris Hemsworth be replaced in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments below!

