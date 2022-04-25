Former President Drops Pants At Disney Attraction As Crowd Watches

One iconic American President lost some clothes the other day after a malfunction at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The amount of rides and attractions at Walt Disney World as well as the international Parks is overwhelming, to say the least. Within Disney World’s four Parks, there are so many fun, thrilling and enjoyable experiences that Guests can choose from. And with so many rides and attractions, there’s bound to be an issue or two once in a while.

At EPCOT resides one of the most historic attractions in all of Disney World, The American Adventure. While not thrilling, this experience is incredibly-detailed, informative, and entertaining. However, the attraction loses its serious tone when one of the most famous American Presidents loses his pants.

Teddy’s belt broken and his pants are down! Told the team at AA and they’re gonna get him a new belt. #EPCOT

As you can see, Teddy Roosevelt’s belt broke, allowing his pants to fall down mid-show. This is far from the first time we have seen malfunctions happen at the American Adventure with one figure even getting stuck during the show. Hopefully, Teddy got his pants back and a better belt!

In this dramatic production featuring 35 Audio-Animatronics figures, digital rear-projection images on a 72-foot screen and stirring patriotic songs, you’ll watch firsthand as America’s story unfolds. Take your seat in a stately Colonial theater and meet Benjamin Franklin and Mark Twain—your guides on this trip through time. Witness landmark events like landing of the Mayflower, the Boston Tea Party, the winter at Valley Forge, the penning of the Declaration of Independence, the Civil War and the Great Depression. You’ll even encounter luminaries like Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass, Thomas Jefferson, Chief Joseph and Teddy Roosevelt, among others. How They Did It A feat of entertainment, engineering and aesthetics, The American Adventure took Disney Imagineers 5 years to complete. The stunning building in which it is housed was intended as a “people’s mansion,” taking design cues from the classic Georgian style of the late 1700s, Colonial Williamsburg, Independence Hall, Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and the Old State House in Boston. Pivotal moments in history appear and disappear seamlessly through the use of a massive computer-controlled movable device. Ten different sets are stored under the stage and are moved forward or backward on cue by this American technological marvel. It truly is a show like none other—just like the country that inspired it!

