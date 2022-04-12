Disney Animatronic Falls Over In Front Of Guests During Bizarre Malfunction

Recently, Disney Guests witnessed a bizarre animatronic malfunction while in line for a ride at the Magic Kingdom.

The amount of rides and attractions at Walt Disney World as well as the international Parks is overwhelming, to say the least. Within Disney World’s four Parks, there are so many fun, thrilling and enjoyable experiences that Guests can choose from. And with so many rides and attractions, there’s bound to be an issue or two once in a while.

Recently, a malfunction could be seen inside the queue of Journey of the Little Mermaid, a slow-moving dark ride in the Magic Kingdom. See the video below posted by @lovindisworld:

As you can see, the loveable yet scruffy Scuttle from Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1989) took a nap when he is usually supposed to welcome Guests entering the queue. We do not know why or what caused this malfunction but it was a pretty funny sight for Guests in line.

A Song-Filled Shell-abration

Revisit the classic “tail” of how one lucky little mermaid found true love… and legs. Your underwater adventure takes you below the waves on a tour of Ariel’s gadget-filled grotto. Immersive special effects and hand-drawn animation sequences recreate each unforgettable scene. Watch Sebastian the crab conduct every singing, dancing fish in the sea. Skulk past a sinister eel-infested lair, and then cheer as Prince Eric kisses the girl. Spot Ariel’s friends Flounder and Scuttle, her father King Triton—and Ursula the sea witch, who looms 7.5 feet tall and 12 feet wide! Emerge from the ocean’s depths in time to celebrate Ariel’s happily ever after in a spectacular fairytale finale.

Have you ever seen an animatronic malfunction at Disney?

