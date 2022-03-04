You Won’t Believe What Robert Pattinson Stole from ‘The Batman’ Set

Director Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022) is here, and fans love it over the “masterpiece” superhero movie that DC delivered. But, you won’t believe what and how many things Robert Pattinson stole from set to remember his time as the Caped Crusader.

The Batman exceeded virtually every DC fan’s expectations, pushing the limits to the gritty feeling of Gotham City that makes viewers want to reach out and grab the screen. Masterfully executed and praised by millions of viewers, The Batman has earned a reported $21 million in Thursday night previews, on track for a said $125 million opening weekend!

While many doubted Robert Pattinson’s ability to portray Gotham City’s eccentric billionaire Bruce Wayne, he couldn’t remove the cape of Batman. Nor his socks:

Robert Pattinson stole socks from The Batman production daily, racking up an impressive count of 156 pairs of socks by the end of the shoot!

In the video below, actor Robert Pattison (The Lighthouse, Twilight) reveals to BBC One that he stole an impressive 156 pairs of socks:

The Dark Knight got a stern talking-to from Warner Bros. executives, demanding that he stop stealing the socks of Batman.

Nonetheless, of all the things Pattinson could have swiped, he chose socks?

Considering that official, screen-used props hold an immeasurable value, countless “poachers” steal from Hollywood productions and list the items for horrendous prices online.

But it seems that Pattison will be using his official Batman socks. All 156 pairs of them!

Fans are flooding social media with their rave reviews of the “masterpiece” superhero, detective movie that’s truer to the source material than one could have hoped for.

Despite flat reviews from critics, many are stating that they “didn’t expect it to be so beautiful”:

The Batman They gave me an incredible detective movie & one about becoming a hero. It gets you lost in vengeance just like the characters, but then it hits you with the true essence of Batman. I expected this story to be great, but I didn’t expect it to be so beautiful.

Another fan wrote:

No way around it. This movie is a masterpiece. The way Matt Reeves reels you in from the cinematography and hair raising music score from Michael Giacchino #TheBatman is THE batman movie. Standout performances all around helps give us a dark but authentic take on Gotham City.

Paul Dano’s The Riddler hands down steals the show, with Colin Farrell’s Penguin knocks you out of your seat. Many are praising the film’s cinematography, perfectly executed by veteran DoP Greig Fraser (The Mandalorian, Dune: Part One), as well as maestro Michael Giacchino’s intense score:

Fans can watch The Batman in theaters on March 4th, kicking off the month filled with Marvel’s Moon Knight and more.

More about The Batman

During his second year of fighting crime, Batman pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

The Batman has been in development for almost a decade, with DCEU “Batfleck” Ben Affleck originally at the helm to star, write, and direct this DC film that was initially connected to Zack Snyder:

Development began after Ben Affleck was cast as Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in 2013. Affleck signed on to direct, produce, co-write, and star in The Batman, but had reservations about the project and dropped out. Reeves took over and reworked the story, removing the DCEU connections. He sought to explore Batman’s detective side more than previous films, drawing inspiration from 1970s films and comics… Pattinson was cast to replace Affleck in May 2019, and further casting took place in late 2019.

Among the many controversies of recent DC films, such as Joss Whedon’s reported racist treatment towards Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) star Ray Fisher — as well as various controversies that were afflicted upon Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash) and Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) — The Batman is the turning point in the future of DC heroes, villains, and more.

Robert Pattinson stars as the Bruce Wayne/The Batman (AKA “Dark Knight”), with Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Paul Dano (Edward Nashton/Riddler), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (LT. James Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Barry Keoghan (Officer Stanley Merkel) support the three-hour-long movie that’s set to destroy Gotham City, frame the Caped Crusader, and break box office records — all from the mind of writer and director Matt Reeves and composer Michael Giacchino.

What did you think of The Batman? Let us know in the comments below!