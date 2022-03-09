‘Star Wars’ Introduces First Villain in YEARS, Compares to Darth Vader

The Star Wars universe is exploding with the first official looks at Obi-Wan Kenobi, an all-new Star Wars story coming to Disney+ this May. Ahead of the groundbreaking trailer, Lucasfilm just gave every Star Wars fan the first look at their newest villain in years.

Every Star Wars fan is on cloud nine after Entertainment Weekly dropped eight; revolutionary first looks into the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the highly anticipated limited series coming to Disney Plus on May 25th.

Loads of fan theories have suggested that Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) will reunite in flashback sequences when the inseparable pair visit the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, leading up to the horrific death of the Jedi Order from Order 66 and more.

Everything from Tatooine’s twin suns to an eopie has been confirmed for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and fans are eager to see the grand reveal of Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader character that’s set to appear in the series’ official trailer.

Ahead of seeing McGregor and Christensen reunite on screen as Kenobi and Sith Lord Darth Vader duel, Lucasfilm just unveiled the first villain in years, someone who “share[s] a common dark-side goal” with Vader:

As the force-sensitive Inquisitor Reva, Moses Ingram will prove a formidable new foe in #ObiWanKenobi as she seeks out Jedi-in-hiding for the Empire. Director Deborah Chow and writer Joby Harold describe the character as ruthlessly ambitious.

EW continues:

“They share a common dark-side goal,” Ingram says about the villainous trio of Reva, the Grand Inquisitor, and Darth Vader. “They’re on the same team.” As for what stands out most to Ingram about her big bad: “It’s all heart.”

Reva is a Force not to be reckoned with, and it appears that she confronts Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) in a busy marketplace on Tatooine, undoubtedly demanding the knowledge of Obi-Wan Kenobi:

First look at Joel Edgerton’s return as Uncle Owen in ‘OBI-WAN KENOBI’.

EW writes:

Joel Edgerton is back as Uncle Owen… and we don’t necessarily like his odds in a face-off with Reva. (But as a wise smuggler once noted, never tell me the odds.) “Thank you, George [Lucas], for casting Joel Edgerton as Uncle Owen,” laughs director Deborah Chow. “That’s all I can say.”

The Force-sensitive Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) isn’t the only Inquisitor searching the galaxy for Obi-Wan Kenobi and other remaining Jedi (such as Cal Kestis), as Lucasfilm confirmed to EW that THE Grand Inquisitor would appear in the Kenobi series, undoubtedly going head-to-head with the Jedi Knight in exile.

In case you don’t know who the Grand Inquisitor is:

Grand Inquisitor, also known as Master of the Inquisitorius, was a title used by the highest-ranking Inquisitor of the Galactic Empire. The Pau’an male and former Jedi Temple Guard known only as the Grand Inquisitor, and sometimes the Inquisitor, held this title, and was ranked above other Inquisitors such as the Fifth Brother, Sixth Brother, Seventh Sister, Eighth Brother, and the Ninth Sister. As Grand Inquisitor, he reported to Darth Vader, a Dark Lord of the Sith, and hunted Jedi who had survived the Great Jedi Purge.

The Inquisitor was the main antagonist of Dave Filoni’s animated series Star Wars: Rebels and was mentioned in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Lucasfilm also gave other first looks at this reality-shattering Star Wars series:

What kind of Obi-Wan Kenobi will we meet in #ObiWanKenobi? Says Ewan McGregor: “We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up.”

Fans also saw:

First look at Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in #ObiWanKenobi

17 years later and Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and more make their triumphant return to the Star Wars galaxy that so many call “home.”

Fans are in for a treat, as they’ll see Kenobi travel to a new planet, Daiyu, that has “sort of has a Hong Kong feel to it,” states writer Joby Harold. “It’s got a graffiti-ridden nightlife, and is kind of edgy. It’s just got a different lane and a different feeling.”

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

Set approximately eight years after the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66, Jedi Master Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is living in secrecy on Tatooine as he protects the young Luke Skywalker from the threat of Inquisitors and his former Padawan Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

McGregor recently stated that the most “annoying” part of returning to his Star Wars role was that he knew the series was happening years before Lucasfilm even announced its development in 2019: