Ryan Reynolds Confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ Has Moved Forward In a BIG Way

After teaming up for two of the most successful movies of pandemic-era cinema — 20th Century Studios’ action-comedy Free Guy and the newly released Netflix sci-fi drama, The Adam Project — Shawn Levy is ready to direct Ryan Reynolds once again in Deadpool 3. The announcement was made in typical Ryan Reynolds fashion in a Twitter post: “The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby”.

Shawn Levy is one of the minds behind Netflix’s pop-culture phenomenon Stranger Things. His twitter response seems to signal that the production schedule for one of Disney’s most anticipated films will be ramping up. Levy tweeted: “All very true. Cannot wait to rest when I’m dead. Till then, though: let’s GOOOOO!”

While Deadpool 3 is not expected to film this year, since Levy is prepping his upcoming Netflix limited series All the Light You Cannot See, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (screenwriters for Deadpool 2) are currently penning the script for the 3rd installment of Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds is currently the only cast member confirmed for Deadpool 3, but the news of Levy coming on board should signal more casting announcements to accompany the Merc with a Mouth.

Deadpool’s arrival to the MCU has been one of the most hotly discussed topics since Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2017. How his R-rated humor and violence will fit into the more family friendly Marvel universe run by Kevin Feige will be closely watched. Just last week, concept art from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was posted online that featured Deadpool fighting Thanos’ daughter Proxima Midnight. This scene was replaced by Wong’s battle with Abomination in the final film, but it shows how much Deadpool’s introduction has been considered in Phase 4 of the MCU.

What do you think about Deadpool’s entry into the MCU?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the five series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye— on Disney+ anytime.