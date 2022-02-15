Fans Are Concerned, Unhappy With Marvel’s Next TV Rating

Moon Knight has been confirmed to be TV-14 on Disney+.

This comes right after Kevin Feige had just claimed that the new Marvel show will be more brutal than any other project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Every Marvel show that has been released on Disney+ has been rated TV-14 leaving fans to wonder just how brutal the show will be. Here’s a picture from the streaming service showing the TV rating:

Moon Knight is Marvel’s upcoming series that revolves around Oscar Isaac who plays Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight — a character who deals with Dissociative Identity Disorder — leaving him to struggle between each identity. The trailer has already teased that Moon Knight will end up in a lot of dangerous situations and will be very intense. Just like the comics, Khonshu, the moon god, will also be a part of the series as the god is the one who grants Steven Grant/Marc Spector the powers to become Moon Knight and become Khonshu’s champion.

Now that the show is officially set to be TV-14, what does that mean for the series? Well, every Marvel show has been rated TV-14, but only Falcon and the Winter Soldier really utilized this when John Walker (Wyatt Russell) killed a man in cold blood with Captain America‘s shield and the scene ends with blood dripping from the shield. TV-14 leaves little room for blood and gore, but it does allow a show to have more intense violence.

Fans have already been vocal on Twitter and have Tweeted their own responses about the TV rating. @Evrenenel1 shared their thoughts on the situation:

what?! this sucks. tv 14 is the pg 13 of television so I guess this is a another disney product with not much violence.

Another fan, @JamJamGaGa Tweeted:

“OMG IT’S NOT RATED R?!!!! THEN IM NOT WATCHING!!!! 😤😤😤😭”

Other fans have also defended the rating stating that there is plenty of room to tell Moon Knight’s story without a TV-MA rating. One of the fans, @WebOfDestiny expressed their thoughts on the issue:

I don’t get why people are upset that Moon Knight is gonna be Tv-14. Most Moon Knight comics, except for Huston’s run, falls into that category, like most Marvel comics. The rating gives plenty of freedom to tell a Moon Knight story that still feels like Moon Knight.

Other fans were quick to point out that Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022) is also set to be very dark and gritty and it is rated PG-13. @pea__jay responded by stating that PG-13 rated films can still be violent and gritty:

You have no idea how much you can actually get away with with PG-13. Matt Reeves makes PG-13 films but they are COMPLETELY different from Disney. Just wait and see.

Of course, there are plenty of other opinions now circulating on Twitter and other social media, but it seems that Moon Knight won’t be as violent as Daredevil or Punisher since those Netflix shows were TV-MA which is why Marvel fans were hoping Moon Knight would be the first of many TV-MA series. Disney has been creating more diverse shows as a way to draw in viewers, but the show most likely kept the TV-14 rating to make sure the viewership for those shows wasn’t affected by the rating. This doesn’t mean that Moon Knight won’t be intense, but it definitely won’t have as much blood as originally thought.

Fans may continue to be worried despite Feige’s assurance that Moon Knight will be brutal. With Blade (Mahershala Ali), Punisher, and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) entering the MCU, it makes sense for fans to be worried that these characters may get ruined by having a Marvel show or movie with the wrong rating. Hopefully, we will never have to deal with that, but it seems that for the moment, Marvel isn’t going to be bolder with their TV ratings.

If you don’t know much about Moon Knight, here is a small description of the complicated superhero from Marvel:

Marc Spector is better known as the vigilante Moon Knight. Once a mercenary, Marc Spector was left for dead in the desert, where he was revived by the Moon god Khonshu. Appointed as Khonshu’s fist and high priest, Moon Knight enacts justice to protect those who travel at night. Moon Knight also has dissociative identity disorder, some of their alters being mercenary Marc Spector, millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley.

Do you think Moon Knight will still be good with a TV-14 rating? Let us know in the comments below!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.