Disney Thrill Ride Glitches Out, Leaves Guests Crawling To Finish Line

When visiting the Disney Parks and Resorts, you often picture the perfect vacation. From magical experiences to lifelong memories, a Disney vacation usually is perfect, until it isn’t.

Sometimes things run out of pixie dust and can go wrong. From parade floats getting stuck to fistfights on Main Street U.S.A., sometimes Guests experience quite the opposite of “perfect”. This is exactly what happened in a recent video posted to social media.

The video, which was posted to TikTok, shows Guests’ rather slow experience on what is supposed to be a fast race in Disneyland California Adventure. See the video below from @magickeystomickeys:

definitely not faster than McQueen #disneyland #dca #disneyparks#distok #disneyfyp #radiatorspringsracers #disneyrides #pov #fail #fyp

The rather hilarious video gained a lot of traction on TikTok, receiving over 100 thousand likes and a million views. In the comments, the Guests say that Cast Members allowed them to re-ride the attraction so they could actually get the full experience

Radiator Springs Racers places Guests right into the Cars franchise from Pixar. Guests board one of two cars and “race” with those in the other ride vehicle. More on Radiator Springs Racers at Disneyland California Adventure:

Cruise Through Radiator Springs Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills. Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life. As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road. Ready, Get Set, Go! Meet your friendly competition at the starting line and get ready to race for first place! Zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways past spectacular red-rock formations. Even if your car comes in second, this is one race where everyone’s a winner!

Home on the Cadillac Range The towering Cadillac Range mountains serve as a majestic backdrop for Radiator Springs Racers. Car buffs may notice the 6 mountain peaks look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962. The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas.

Have you ever experienced something like this on this ride? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!