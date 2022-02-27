Disney Park Features Secret “Evil” Version of Beloved Character

The Disney Parks are known for their classic and thrilling attractions, fun live entertainment, and delicious food and drinks. But one thing you can’t miss is all the mascots and iconic characters that are represented in the Parks.

From Kylo Ren and Rey at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and of course, the big cheese himself Mickey Mouse, there is a wide range of characters and celebrities you can see while visiting the Disney Parks. But perhaps one of the most popular and beloved characters can be found at EPCOT in the Imagination Pavillion.

While Journey Into Imagination with Figment may be a “love it or hate it” type of attraction, there’s no denying the popularity and cult-like status Guests and fans have for Figment. The adorable purple creature (dinosaur? dragon?) has become EPCOT’s unofficial icon as Guests flock to buy anything with his face on it.

Just recently, Guests waited multiple hours just for the chance to buy a popcorn bucket themed to this lovable character. Well, did you know that Figment has also been represented in another Disney Park?

A recent tweet from Chris Explorer (@tdrexplorer) shared an image of a very familiar-looking statue at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort, see the tweet below:

Did you know we have Figment at Tokyo Disneyland?

Jim Clark, a former Walt Disney Imagineering employee commented on the post with a little more backstory on the statue:

During production we called him “Evil Figment” or “Figment’s Evil Twin”. He was originally based on a gargoyle that is visible briefly in the animated film but the shot did not show the whole sculpture and we needed to fill out the design; we based the missing details on Figment

So there you have it, Tokyo Disneyland has an “evil” version of the beloved Figment. As stated earlier, Fgment has become somewhat of an unofficial mascot for EPCOT and appears on tons of merchandise in the Park. However, Figment has somewhat of a sad fate with many thinking his attraction is dated and is nowhere near the level of what it once was.

When it first opened, it was just called Journey Into Imagination and featured the Dreamfinder as well as Figment. To many Guests, this was a far superior version, and theories on a retheme or complete teardown have persisted since we got the current version. Find out more on Journey Into Imagination with Figment:

Just Imagine… Dragons!

The Institute’s beleaguered chairman Dr. Nigel Channing (played by Eric Idle) sets out to prove how the 5 senses capture the imagination—but he’s upstaged by the mischievous Figment! Prepare for surprises galore as you travel through a series of vivid, whimsical sensory labs. Learn about all 5 senses as Figment turns the lab upside down and causes quite a stink in the Smell Lab. Let your imagination run wild on this marvelous, madcap musical adventure!

Have you ever visited the Tokyo Disneyland Resort? Let us know what you thought about it in the comments below.

